FOX LAKE - Fred A. Bohn, age 77, died peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 at his home in Fox Lake, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
A memorial celebration will be held at Fox Lake American Legion on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The inurnment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon at 3:30 p.m.
Fred Alvin Bohn was born on July 4, 1942 to Fred H. and Shirley I. (Carmody) Bohn. He worked for many years as a custodian at the Dodge County Municipal Building. Fred would work the morning shift at Fishtails Bait Shop in Fox Lake where he made many old friends, heard and told great stories, and often there was a lot of "fowl" language spoken. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors are his two children, Denise and Bobby; partner in life, Karen Belcastro of Fox Lake; Karen's family, Kelli (Jay) Vetter, Vicki (Patrick) Carl, and Michelle Cox; five grandchildren; as well as Karen's eight grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Susan Radtke of Fox Lake and her son, Danny; and Barbara (Barry) Wallace of Milwaukee; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his former wife and mother of his children, Pauline.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)