Jan. 2, 1930—Dec. 12, 2022

IRON RIDGE—Fred A. Germer, 92, of Iron Ridge, WI, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, December 12, 2022, while at Clearview in Juneau.

Funeral services for Fred will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church—Browns Corners with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. Visitation for Fred will be on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at St. John’s Cemetery—Browns Corners.

Fred was born on January 2, 1930, in Iron Ridge, the son of Fred and Lillian Germer. He was married to Doris (Hurst) on September 15, 1956.

Fred graduated from Mayville High School and worked on the family farm until his employment with Mayville Metal, where he worked until retirement.

Even in retirement Fred had to stay busy and you could find him cutting grass at the church cemetery or the Ledge County Park.

He enjoyed playing baseball and football in his youth. He would hunt, fish, and look for arrowheads wherever and whenever he could. Trapshooting was a hobby that he enjoyed whether it be summer or winter, singles, doubles, or hunt and cover. Many of us treasure his woodworking pieces that he made with such care.

He was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church—Browns Corners, Horicon. Serving as Sunday School Superintendent, teacher, Elder, Usher or wherever he was needed: Men’s Club, confirmation class, Easter breakfast, Chicken BBQ’s, funerals, and Christmas Programs. But most of all he was in charge of making sure everyone got a hug, whether at church, the grocery store, or restaurant.

Fred is survived by two daughters: Tina (Rob) McCoy, Mayville, WI, and Lori (Jeff) Jansen, Murfreesboro, TN. As well as many nieces, nephews, their children, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris on December 13, 2008. His parents, in-laws, a sister and two brothers. As well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and others that are fondly remembered.

Neverending thanks for the amazing care and compassion for Fred and his family by the staff at Clearview and especially the F2 Household.

Memorials may be made to the church at St. John’s—Browns Corners or the Employee Appreciation Fund at Clearview in Juneau.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com