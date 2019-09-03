PARDEEVILLE—Fred E. “Fritz” Achterberg, 72, of Pardeeville, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born November 18, 1946, in Portage, the son of Clifford and Joyce (Sander) Achterberg. He graduated from Portage High School in 1964. Fritz was employed at Hill Chevrolet in Portage. He then worked in construction with Madsen and Findorff starting as a laborer then retiring as a yard foreman. Fritz was an avid hunter and hobby farmer. He also was very active with the Elks Club in Portage.
He survived by his two children, Fred Achterberg (Jessica Heiser) and Amy Hansen; two siblings, Wayne Achterberg, Sr., and Judy Achterberg and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandy.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville. Visitation will also be held Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with interment and graveside services following at Oak Grove Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the funeral home. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mary Beahm, Jenny and Shaun Jerome Family and all staff at Columbus Community Hospital for their care and compassion. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)