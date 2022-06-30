Dec. 26, 1931—June 18, 2022

MAUSTON—Fred Finger, age 90, of rural Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the Tomah Veterans Administration Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Pastor Kent Van Horn officiating.

Fred was born December 26, 1931 in New London, Wisconsin the son of Leo and Hazel (Montgomery) Finger. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in January of 1951 and was honorably discharged in January of 1954. In November of 1955, he married Patricia Crawford. With his wife, they worked together at Finger Construction.

Fred is survived by his children: Thomas Fred, Robert Stanley (Mary), Theresa Lucille (Don) Bigelow, Jacqueline Kathryn (Bob) McGlew, Sandra Joan (Mike) Ciaccio; grandchildren: Robert Patrick, Taylor Allen, Kyle Richard, Jennifer Lynn, Douglas Grant, John Thomas, Bobbi Jo, Ashley, Hazel, Jaxson, Tyler, Daniel, Erin; great-grandchildren: Aubry, Ruby, Alyssa, Christopher, Cameron, Wesson, Bennett and Rayleigh; and a sister, Katherine Kaufman.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; a son, Richard Edward; and a brother, Richard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com. 608-253-7884