Fred Willis Domke, age 79, Fairwater

Fred was born January 5, 1941, in Hancock, WI, the son of Fred J. Domke, Jr. and Joy (Gibbs) Domke. His family moved to the Brandon area in the early 1950s. He graduated from Brandon High School in 1959. On February 17, 1962, Fred married his high school sweetheart, Sandra L. Dahlke, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater. Fred worked at the Fairwater Canning Factory for 43 years as a Maintenance Supervisor. He worked for Head Start as a bus driver for 7 years after that. Fred was a member of the Fairwater Village Board for 18 years. Fred served many years on the Personnel Committee, as a teller, and as an usher at Zion Lutheran Church. He loved farming and enjoyed many years working as a hobby farmer. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife on bus trips. Fred especially loved spending time with his grandsons.