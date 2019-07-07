Fred “Fritz” Zurbuchen, 94, of Fond du Lac, formerly of Waupun, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence.
Fred is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty Zurbuchen of Fond du Lac, three children: Diane Pevonka of Fond du Lac, Scott (Luann) Zurbuchen of Waupun, and Merri Smith of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law.
Fred was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Erica Zurbuchen, a sister; two brothers; and two sons-in-law, Jerry Pevonka and David Smith.
Funeral services for Fred Zurbuchen will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at Pella Lutheran Church, in Waupun, with Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, in Fox Lake, with American Legion Post 210 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6709 providing military honors. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
