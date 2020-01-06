Frederick C. Warmke, age 77, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.
Fred was born in the town of Fountain Prairie on April 22, 1942, the son of Urban and Alma (Seier) Warmke. He was a 1960 graduate of Fall River High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army until 1962, continuing with the Army Reserve until 1966. Fred attended the Madison Vocational School, becoming a radiology technician at St. Mary’s Hospital. He then worked at Beaver Dam Community Hospital, where he stayed for 37 years, becoming the Director of Medical Imaging. In 1997, he was united in marriage to his wife, Sandra Shute-Krause. An avid sportsman, Fred enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to teach many people the skills he learned.
Fred is survived by children, David Warmke of Madison, Kelly (Brian) Ward of Madison, and Daniel Warmke of Bend, Oregon. He is further survived by his wife, Sandra, and her family, Michael (Jenny) Krause of Stevens Point, Lisa (Dan) Hengst of Cottage Grove, Mark (Deanna) Krause of Appleton; grandchildren, Tyler and Maxwell Hengst of Cottage Grove, and Lillian and Samuel Krause of Appleton; sister, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick of Hartford, Conn.; brother, Marvin Warmke; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald; sisters, Marlene Mallon, Carolyn Walsh, Norene Opprieckt; and other relatives.
In honoring Fred’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.
If desired, memorials in Fred’s name may be directed to the DNR Youth Hunt, PO Box 7921, Madison, Wis. 53707.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
