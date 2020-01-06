Frederick C. Warmke, age 77, of Beaver Dam

Fred was born in the town of Fountain Prairie on April 22, 1942, the son of Urban and Alma (Seier) Warmke. He was a 1960 graduate of Fall River High School and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Army until 1962, continuing with the Army Reserve until 1966. Fred attended the Madison Vocational School, becoming a radiology technician at St. Mary’s Hospital. He then worked at Beaver Dam Community Hospital, where he stayed for 37 years, becoming the Director of Medical Imaging. In 1997, he was united in marriage to his wife, Sandra Shute-Krause. An avid sportsman, Fred enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to teach many people the skills he learned.