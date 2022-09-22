Frederick Jay Brach, age 80, was born April 5, 1942 in Belvidere, IL and passed on to eternal life on September 19, 2022. He was the son of Fred H. and Bernice Brach who preceded him in death along with his brother Robert Brach and sister Ann Brach.

He is survived by his sister Lynda Brach. He was the loving father to: Fred C. (April) Brach and Jenny (Brian) Wells; he was the loving grandfather to: Bradley (Karen) Priessnits; and great-grandfather to their children: Layla, Bentley, Alaina and Harper; loving grandfather of: Freddie R. (Jamie) Brach; and great-grandfather to their children: Anthony, Kennedy and Emily; loving grandfather to: Derrick (Felisa) Brach; and great-grandfather to their children: Samuel, Quinn and Isaac; loving grandfather to: Leanna (Jose) Priessnitz; and great-grandfather to their children: Raelynn and Paisley; loving grandfather to Amanda Dedrick; and great-grandfather to her children: Arianna and Aaron; loving grandfather to: Adam (Alison) Dedrick. He was the loving father to his two cats: Smokie and Fat Freddie.