Oct. 9, 1947—Jan. 12, 2023

Frederick LeRoy Granger, 75, a friend to many, stranger to none, passed away with his family by his side, at UW Hospital on January 12, 2023.

Fred was born on October 9, 1947 in Aurora, IL, he son of Wilbert and Agnes (Kozelka) Granger. Fred graduated high school in 1965 in Portage, WI.

He was so proud to be part of the Operating Engineers Local 139. Fred was a well-known, fun-loving, hard-working man. He was loved by everyone who met him. He enjoyed working in the garage, farming, billiards, cutting wood, lawn care, and he had the ability to solve any problem related to auto/diesel mechanics. He was a mentor to many people and will be greatly missed.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kellie; his daughters: Tracey Mraz and Cynthia Traut, Susan (JC Bratcher), Maryjo Granger (Bob Hopper); stepdaughters: Deanna (Jeff) Friemoth, Brenda (Dan) Arnce, Tammy (Delano) Brazil; and his honorary daughter, Jessica Heiser; siblings: Bill (Jean) Granger and Bonnie Berna-Kelsey; his grandchildren: Gage Klicko, Jessica Clark, Matt Friemoth, Carlie Audiss, Sydney Arnce, Dane Brazil, Macaley Arnce, Kaitlyn Jo Audiss; other grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Agnes Granger and sister, Darlene Granger.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

