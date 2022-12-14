March 14, 1928—Dec. 7, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE/WISCONSIN DELLS—Frederick Richard Grefe (a.k.a. Fred, Ted, Fritz) age 94, of Sun Prairie/Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

Memorial funeral services will be held Monday, December 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at the Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells following the service. There will be a luncheon following the burial held at Spring Brook Sports Bar & Grill, 242 Lakeshore Dr., Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965.

Fred was born March 14, 1928 in Germantown Township/Necedah, WI, the son of Henry and Laura (Wermuth) Grefe. He married his girlfriend of two weeks, Norma J. Giebel in a double ceremony with her brother, Robert Giebel and Betty Walker on January 18, 1951 and were married 71 years!

He worked on the family farm and ran a milk route, which was manned by his brother, Paul, when Fred was drafted into the Army in 1951 during the Korean War. He served stateside in the ERC Engineering Fifth District and was a driver for many ranking officials. Upon leaving the Army, he continued running the milk route and Fred and Norma purchased their own farm in Wisconsin Dells in 1955. The milk route ended with the closing of the Kilbourn Creamery and Fred continued dairy farming until a devastating fire, losing the barn and cattle. Fred changed direction and began working in Baraboo at Flambeau Plastics, repairing machines, and was an Assistant Foreman, opening the plant each week to get the machines running after the weekend. Fred also continued to farm crops at the same time. He continued both careers until his retirement. He truly had a die-hard work ethic.

Fred enjoyed playing on a neighborhood baseball team and was an avid bowler in Wisconsin Dells. His passion was hunting and he enjoyed telling many deer hunting stories. He thought everyone in the family should have a mounted deer head. He also tried to fit in fishing whenever he could. Family reunions were very important to him and he loved visiting with all of his relatives.

Fred and Norma spent many Sundays taking the family on picnics and swimming at Castle Rock Juneau County Park or on Sunday drives. He loved cheering on the Cubs, Brewers, Packers and Badgers.

In retirement, Fred and Norma were fortunate to enjoy many travels including cruises, many trips to annual service reunions, bus trips to numerous locations, and many car trips out west. Their car always seemed to stop whenever there was a cave around! Fred was a member of the United Presbyterian Church and a longtime member of the Baraboo Elks club. Fred’s family feels he was the hardest working man that they knew and will be greatly missed!

Fred is survived by his wife, Norma; and children: Fred (Marianne Smith) Grefe of Vandalia, Ohio, Jeanine (James) Ashline of Sun Prairie, Judy (Dick) Brogley of Wisconsin Dells, Katherine Janisch of Sun Prairie, Doug Grefe of Baraboo, Toni (James) Brunker of Madison, Vicki (Joe) Hagen of Madison. He is further survived by sister, Phyllis Moore of Mauston; grandchildren: Jacquetta (Steve) Atkins, Brian (Julie) Grefe, Doug (Elise Keith) Grefe, Jr., Melissa (Nathan) Novak, Debbie (Todd) Zirzow, Brooke (Geoff) Utphall, Jill (Dale) Brown, Jason (Erica) Grefe, Darren (Samantha Oelke) Grefe, Brenna (Nathan) Genovese, Brandon Grefe, Tyler (Brea) Janisch, Derek (Samantha Echevarria) Janisch, Larry (Caitlin Cahill) Volkey III, Eric (Jaylyn) Volkey, Adam (Brittany) Brunker, Nicole Brunker (John Cusimano), Sierra Grefe, Savannah Grefe, Alyssa Hagen; special family member, Denise Grefe; as well as many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Terri Lynn Grefe, Deena Rae Grefe; great-great-granddaughter, Sapphire Amber Brogley; and nine siblings, sisters were Dorothy Ruf, Doris Gourley, Eleanor Hoffman, and Beverly Rothe; brothers, Gaylord, Paul, Robert, Henry, and Harold.

