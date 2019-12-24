Frederick Sass, 91, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Frederick “Freddy” F. Sass, age 91, of Reedsburg, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. He was born on Jan. 25, 1928, in Brooklyn, Wis., the son of Frederick and Ruth (Tourdot) Sass. His passion in life was fishing and hunting with his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; a son, David; grandson, Jacob Pellegrin; sisters and brothers, Anne, Louella, Rosella, Mary, Ann, John and Lawrence.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Freddy is survived by his children, Fred (Sharin) Sass of Reedsburg, Lori (Clint) Stoddard of Lyndon Station, Ricky (Tina) Sass of Reedsburg, Bill (Bridget) Sass of Richland Center, Roxanne (Ken) Pellegrin of Mauston, and Sue Sass of Reedsburg. He is also survived by many grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary Leake, Betty Langenfeld, Bertha Klitzke and Bonnie Berndt; and brothers, Jerry and Clarence Sass. He is further survived by a special niece, Cheryl Wade; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Freddy on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Reverend David Carrano, Pastor, will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg, and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military rites will take place at Calvary Cemetery.