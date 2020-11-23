Fredrick, Dorothy H. (Bock)

JUNEAU—Dorothy H. Fredrick (Bock), 90, passed away peacefully with son Roger, at her side, on November 19, 2020 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center, Beaver Dam.

Dorothy was born on August 23, 1930 in the town of Hampden, to Fred J. and Irma (Eggert) Bock.

She married Palmer T. Fredrick at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Oak Grove on October 17, 1954. Dorothy farmed with Palmer for 28 years and then with her son, Roger for over 38 years. Dorothy’s moto was “farm first” and milked cows on the farm until she was 75.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Oak Grove.

Dorothy was an avid Packer fan, and her love of polka music and dancing were top on her list of favorite pastimes. She had a playful sense of humor and loved opportunities to prank and joke. She was thoughtful, enjoyed the beauty of watching corn grow, and the beautiful flowers she’d tend to in her yard. She loved animals, especially dogs and deeply cared for many over the years.

Survivors include her son Roger, sister-in-law Welda, niece Valerie and nephew Kyle. Dorothy leaves behind many cherished friends and her favorite cat, Harvey.

She was preceded in death by her husband Palmer, brothers Arnold and Herbert Bock, and brother-in-law, Orlin Fredrick.