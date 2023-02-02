May 15, 1940—Jan. 30, 2023

BEAVER DAM—Fredrick L. Wagner, 82, of Beaver Dam passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home.

Fredrick was born on May 15, 1940 in Madison to Herman and Magualine (Olson) Wagner. He was later raised by his parents Herman Wagner and Ella Wagner.

Fred served his country in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Alaska. He was employed as a truck driver for Frito Lay in Beloit for many years. Fred married Romelle Zietlow on June 17, 1961 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Juneau.

Fred drew his strength from his Christian faith. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to fish and would get on the lake every chance he had. He enjoyed deer hunting as well.

Fred is survived by his wife, Romelle of Beaver Dam; two sons: Dave (Tammy) Wagner of Oconto Falls and Steve (Sandy) Wagner of Brooklyn, WI; brother-in-law, Richard (Kathleen) Zietlow of Neenah; as well as special friends in the neighborhood especially: Adam Jansma and Jill Lila.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barb; and brother, Lee.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Jesse Gullian will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Juneau City Cemetery at a later date.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.