October 4, 1948—May 4, 2022

Fredrick R. Grulke, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on May 4, 2022 due to complications during heart surgery.

Fredrick (Fritz) was born the son of Reinhard and Norma (Christian) Grulke on October 4, 1948. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran River Church, Township of Theresa, where he also attended his first 8 years of school. Fritz graduated from Mayville High School in 1966 and attended Farm Short Course at the University of Madison.

Fritz was married on July 5, 1969 to the love of his life Sandra (Koepsell) Grulke. Together they farmed and raised a family in the Township of Theresa. Fritz also worked at Walters Buildings, Gleason Reel, and Signacast after his retirement. Fritz was known as a hard worker.

Fritz was dedicated to the Lord and served on many church boards. He also had a love for singing and was a member of two church choirs. He is now singing bass with the angels in heaven. Fritz enjoyed playing cards with friends and family. He was very friendly and could talk to anyone. He will truly be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Koepsell) Grulke; two sons: Matthew (Dawn) Grulke of Lomira and Shawn (Michelle) Grulke of Mayville; two daughters: Melinda Grulke of Sun Prairie and Sarah (Vince) Barnes of Little Rock, AR; one sister, Carolyn (Peter) Thompson of Mayville; two brothers: Eugene (Cheryl) Grulke of Lomira and Richard (Terri) Grulke of Beaver Dam; one sister-in-law, Nancy Grulke of Mayville; one brother-in-law, Garold (Susie) Bartel of Scandinavia; five granddaughters: India and Asia Barnes, Molly Grulke, Maxine and Simone Chapman; three grandsons: Lamonte (Myranda) Grulke, LaDavid (Sydney) Arberry, and LaVonte Arberry; three great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Fritz was preceded in death by his son, Michael F. Grulke; his parents: Mr. and Mrs. Reinhard Grulke; parents-in-law: Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Koepsell; one brother, Steven Grulke; one sister, Phyllis Bartel and one brother-in-law, Frank Feucht.

A visitation for Fritz will be held at Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 4:00—8:00 p.m., and also on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church, Horicon. Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon on May 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating. A luncheon will be served at the church immediately following the service. Internment will be at Immanuel River Church Cemetery, Township of Theresa following the luncheon.

