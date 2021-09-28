Fredrick, Ruth L.

BEAVER DAM - Ruth L. Fredrick, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at the Beaver Dam Health Care Center.

A visitation for Ruth will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at ST. STEPHEN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 300 West St., Beaver Dam. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Paul Stratman officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in the town of Beaver Dam, Wis.

Ruth was born in 1937, in the town of Juneau, Wis., the daughter of Ferd and Edna (Heintz) Lauersdorf. She was married to David Fredrick in 1956 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau, Wis.

Ruth was a seasonal worker at Green Giant Co., Beaver Dam, for 13 years. She worked at Planar Systems, Inc. (LCD Division) in Lake Mills from 1983 till retirement in 2001. She worked at Walmart SuperCenter for a year and half.

Ruth was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. She was active in Altar Guild, radio taping services and Ladies Aid, where she assisted with funeral lunches. Ruth enjoyed decorating cakes, dancing, sewing, and she loved to decorate her home for Christmas.