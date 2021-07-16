Frei, Colleen D. "Kitty"

BEAVER DAM - Colleen D. "Kitty" Frei, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.
Colleen was born the daughter of Alvin D. and Elizabeth O. (Bauer) McDaniel on March 22, 1937, in Kansas City, Mo. She was a graduate of Horicon High School and received her bachelor's degree from Carrol College. Kitty was married to Gary L. Frei on March 31, 1961, in Everett, Wash. Kitty was employed as the food service manager for the Horicon School District for many years until her retirement.
Kitty was a former member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Kitty volunteered many years for the Bethesda Thrift Store in Horicon. She was a lifelong supporter of nature and conservation. Kitty was a wonderful cook and loved to feed people. She created a home that was welcome to all.
Kitty is survived by her daughters, Christine (John) Frei of Vail, Ariz., Janine (Scott) Zuiches of Weston, Wis., and Jeanette (Mike) Clawson of Sheboygan; siblings, George (Sharon) Smith and Elizabeth Terlinden; sister-in-law, Jeanne Griffith; brother-in-law, John (Virginia) Frei; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary, in 1998; son, Michael, in 1989; sister, Daneen (Peter) Davis; and brother-in-law, Glenn Terlinden.
A visitation will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Monday, July 19, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. The Rev. Dana Loney will officiate. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Horicon Marsh Educational Center.
Kitty's family would like to thank the staff of Beaver Dam Assisted Living and Hillside Hospice for all their care and support.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
