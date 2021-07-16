Frei, Colleen D. "Kitty"

BEAVER DAM - Colleen D. "Kitty" Frei, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

Colleen was born the daughter of Alvin D. and Elizabeth O. (Bauer) McDaniel on March 22, 1937, in Kansas City, Mo. She was a graduate of Horicon High School and received her bachelor's degree from Carrol College. Kitty was married to Gary L. Frei on March 31, 1961, in Everett, Wash. Kitty was employed as the food service manager for the Horicon School District for many years until her retirement.

Kitty was a former member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Kitty volunteered many years for the Bethesda Thrift Store in Horicon. She was a lifelong supporter of nature and conservation. Kitty was a wonderful cook and loved to feed people. She created a home that was welcome to all.

Kitty is survived by her daughters, Christine (John) Frei of Vail, Ariz., Janine (Scott) Zuiches of Weston, Wis., and Jeanette (Mike) Clawson of Sheboygan; siblings, George (Sharon) Smith and Elizabeth Terlinden; sister-in-law, Jeanne Griffith; brother-in-law, John (Virginia) Frei; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives; and friends.