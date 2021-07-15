 Skip to main content
Frei, Colleen D. "Kitty"
Frei, Colleen D. "Kitty"

BEAVER DAM - Colleen D. "Kitty" Frei, 84, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Beaver Dam Assisted Living.

A visitation will be held at PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Monday, July 19, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.

A complete obituary will follow.

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family.

