Freitag, Carlton H.

FOND DU LAC/MAYVILLE—Carlton H. Freitag, 76, of Fond du Lac and formerly of Mayville, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Grancare Nursing Home in Fond du Lac.

Visitation for Carlton will take place on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Celebration Assembly Church in Fond du Lac with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Craig Ellefsen officiating. Entombment will follow at Ledgeview Memorial Park in Fond du Lac.

Carlton was born the son of Lorenze and Vernice (Enderle) Freitag on Sept. 21, 1943 in Beaver Dam. He was a 1961 graduate of Mayville High School. He was united in marriage with Carol Weiss on October 6, 1962 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy. Carlton retired from Gardner Manufacturing Company in Horicon after 33 years of employment as a spray painter. He was employed 37 years with the International Associated of Machinists (IAM) Union. After retirement Carl worked part time as a parts driver with EVS from 1998 to 2004.

Carlton was a member of Celebration Assembly Church in Fond du Lac. He volunteered at the Neighborhood Care Center in Zephyrhills, FL for 5 years. He also was a member of the Mayville Festival of Lights Committee and the Mayville White Limestone Museum. Carl was know as the “reel man” having a collection of over 600 vintage fishing reels.