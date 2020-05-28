Freitag, Winifred C.

Wynn will be missed by her family and all who knew her including the Swan family, her special friend Vicki Walz, and the Werner-Pohl family in Germany.

From Maggie Swan: "Our family has been so blessed to have had Wynn in our lives. Not only did she play a vital role in helping to raise 'Our Boys,' as she lovingly referred to Lee and Alec, but she became part of the fabric of our family. Wynn loved with an open and generous heart. She especially loved children and wanted them all to call her Gammy. We will truly miss 'Our Gammy' in our lives, and forever hold close our special memories of her and her love for us."

Wynn's wish was to donate her body to science and then to be cremated. Unfortunately, the body donation bequest program is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, so Wynn will not have that wish granted. Wynn's body will be cremated. Wynn did not want a funeral and often said, "If people wanted to see me, they would have done it while I was alive." A private remembrance for immediate family will be held in St. Paul, Minn. at a future date.

In lieu of gifts or flowers please consider a donation to a charity that Wynn supported such as Animal Humane Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or World Wildlife Fund, or bestowing an act of kindness on a loved one, animal, or stranger.