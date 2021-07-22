Frenz, Landon "Lanny"

MADISON - There will be a celebration of life for Lanny Frenz at the BARABOO COUNTRY CLUB on Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m.
Lanny was born on April 27, 1949, and passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. Lanny was a fan of all of the Wisconsin sports teams (Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers), NASCAR, N.H.R.A. and his beloved Baraboo T-Birds so feel free to wear your favorite sports gear. Please pass this information on to anyone that you think may be interested. Lunch will be provided.
The Baraboo Country Club is located at 401 Mine Road, Baraboo, WI 53913. For any questions, please contact Cynthia Frenz (cynthiafrenz@gmail.com).
