Frenz, Landon "Lanny"

MADISON - There will be a celebration of life for Lanny Frenz at the BARABOO COUNTRY CLUB on Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m.

Lanny was born on April 27, 1949, and passed away on Nov. 9, 2021. Lanny was a fan of all of the Wisconsin sports teams (Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers), NASCAR, N.H.R.A. and his beloved Baraboo T-Birds so feel free to wear your favorite sports gear. Please pass this information on to anyone that you think may be interested. Lunch will be provided.