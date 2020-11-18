Frenz, Landon "Lanny"

MADISON - Lanny passed away after a brief stay in the hospital on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. He was born in Baraboo on April 27, 1949.

Lanny graduated from Baraboo High School in 1968 where he was a standout Thunderbird lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. After school, he attended MATC and then worked for the railroad and local city maintenance. His gift of gab and love of cars led him to selling cars, and he spent most of his working years at Smart Motors, Zimbrick, Kayser, and Stark in the Madison area.

Almost twenty years ago, he adopted his two cats, Gypsy and Gizmo. For someone who was a dog person, you could not have found a more devoted caretaker for his furry felines. His remaining cat, Gizmo, died just a couple weeks before Lanny passed away.

Lanny loved nothing more than making a fire while watching old westerns or sports with his cats curled up next to him. He enjoyed rooting for all the Wisconsin sport teams (Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers), NASCAR, N.H.R.A. competitions, following auctions and estate sales, going to Gomeroke at the High Noon Saloon with his pals, and collecting leather jackets and Calphalon. He loved a good night of cooking for his friends and watching a game on his big screen TV with them.