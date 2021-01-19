Frey, Linda L. (Lininger)

BEAVER DAN - Linda L. Frey (nee Lininger), 57, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center in Mayville.

She was born on Nov. 27, 1963, to the late Carl and Betty (nee Braker) Lininger in Beaver Dam, Wis. Linda graduated from Beaver Dam High School. In March of 1988 she was united in marriage to Walter Frey Sr. She loved elephants and had a large collection of them, and she also liked Scooby Doo. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and all her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Those Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Walter Frey Sr.; three children, Stephanie Frey, Darlene (Jason Aschebrook) Albert, and Walter Frey Jr.; 11 grandchildren, including her very close one, Erick Frey; nine great-grandchildren; five sisters, Eileen Kranz, Donna Draheim, Karen (Larry) Niceler, Ella Zak, and Jean Ann Lininger; three brothers, Gary (Cheryl) Lininger, Ton (Marty) Lininger, and Michael Lininger; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Wendy Frey; an infant sister; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Kranz and David Draheim.

A service for Linda will be held at a later date.