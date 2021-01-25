Frey, Marvin E.

MAYVILLE—Marvin E. Frey, 77, of Mayville passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at his home.
Marvin was born the son of Elmer and Minnie (VanBuren) Frey on August 29, 1943 in Beaver Dam. He was a 1961 graduate of Waupun High School. Marvin was married to Elda Groth on September 19, 1964 at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He owned and operated Marv’s Small Engines in Mayville and retired from the City of Mayville. After retirement, he enjoyed working for Town and Country Construction.
Marvin was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. He enjoyed spending time outdoors especially hunting, fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed watching races at Beaver Dam Raceway. He was a member of the Mayville Fireside Campers. Marvin especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Marvin is survived by his wife Elda of Mayville; his children: Michael Frey of Buxton, ND, Susan (Michael) Feller of Iron Ridge, and Darlene (Kevin) Kurtz of Horicon; his grandchildren: Ally Kurtz (Travis Davidson) and Mitchell Kurtz; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Raymond and Marion Groth.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler and Rev. Joshua Frazze will officiate. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, township of Trenton, WI.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
