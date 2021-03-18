Frey, Walter "Wally" Sr.

He was born on June 4, 1944, to the late Clarence and Loraine (nee Ganz) Frey in Okauchee, Wis. Wally was united in marriage to Linda Lininger in March of 1988. He worked as a farmer for many years. Wally then worked for the Dodge County Highway Department until retirement. He loved cooking and grilling and grilled at many events in Beaver Dam. Wally enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.