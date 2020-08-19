Friske, Mahlen Carl "Mel"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAYWARD - Mahlen "Mel" Carl Friske 86, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020 at Aspen Acres Assisted Living. He was born Jan. 17, 1934 in Kendall, Wis. to Carl and Emma Friske. He graduated from Kendall High School in 1952. On June 12, 1960, he married Jean Sacker in Monroe, Wis., his wife of 60 years.

Mel is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Gaylord. He is survived by his wife, Jean, three daughters: Lynda (Fred) Stelter of Plymouth, Minn., Michele (Steve) Schutta of Hampshire, Ill., and Susan (Jack) Pfaff of Naples, Fla., and five grandchildren: John (Emma) Connell, Sam and Sarah Stelter, and Jacob and Zachary Schutta.

A committal service with military honors will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis. Pastor Joel Bacon will officiate.

For additional information, please contact the Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.