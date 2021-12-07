Froh, Rochelle

LAKE KIOWA, Texas - Rochelle Rae Froh, 75, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, passed away Dec. 1, 2021, at her home.

Rochelle was born June 13, 1946, in Stevens Point, Wis. She was raised in Beaver Dam, Wis., and graduated from high school there in 1965. She married Jerry Froh on April 27, 1968. Mrs. Froh graduated from Dental Assistance School in Minneapolis, Minn., and had a successful career of over 35 years in dentistry. The Froh family moved to Texas in 1976 and lived in various locales before retiring to Lake Kiowa.

With Jerry working for the airline industry, he and Rochelle were able to travel the world together, visiting places such as Hawaii, Europe, Alaska and Tahiti (where they spent their 40th wedding anniversary). Traveling remained one of Mrs. Froh's favorite hobbies, along with dancing, reading, playing cards, keeping up with "Days of Our Lives," and spending time with family at the lake house. She loved decorating and entertaining, hosting many family and holiday gatherings.