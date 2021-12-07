Froh, Rochelle

LAKE KIOWA, Texas - Rochelle Rae Froh, 75, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, passed away Dec. 1, 2021, at her home.
Rochelle was born June 13, 1946, in Stevens Point, Wis. She was raised in Beaver Dam, Wis., and graduated from high school there in 1965. She married Jerry Froh on April 27, 1968. Mrs. Froh graduated from Dental Assistance School in Minneapolis, Minn., and had a successful career of over 35 years in dentistry. The Froh family moved to Texas in 1976 and lived in various locales before retiring to Lake Kiowa.
With Jerry working for the airline industry, he and Rochelle were able to travel the world together, visiting places such as Hawaii, Europe, Alaska and Tahiti (where they spent their 40th wedding anniversary). Traveling remained one of Mrs. Froh's favorite hobbies, along with dancing, reading, playing cards, keeping up with "Days of Our Lives," and spending time with family at the lake house. She loved decorating and entertaining, hosting many family and holiday gatherings.
Mrs. Froh was a woman of faith and loved Jesus Christ. She was a caring and generous person, often sharing her smile and attention with others in need. Mrs. Froh was involved with many choirs, including her church in Merrimac, Wis., and Robson Ranch in Denton, Texas. She also greatly contributed to the Women's Club and Gourmet Club at Lake Kiowa, Texas.
Mrs. Froh was preceded in death by parents, Bud and Bernita (Root) Dreger; brothers-in-law, Joe Froh and Jack Froh; and sister-in-law, Joan Manahan.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Jerry Froh of Lake Kiowa, Texas; daughter, Lisa Gum and husband, Rich, of Lindsay, Texas; son, Ryan Froh and wife, Neyle, of Fort Worth, Texas; step-daughter, Jill Blair and husband, Mitch, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; grandchildren, Maggie, Matt, Landri, Kailyn, Kassidy, Karson, Rhett, Mills, Beau, Aly, and Jake; sister, Jan Blank and husband, Fred, of Neshkoro, Wis.; brother, Paul Dreger and wife, Lori, of Neshkoro; brother, Mark Dreger of Neshkoro; sister-in-law, Judy Kirchoff and husband, Harry, of Beaver Dam, Wis.; sister-in-law, Jane Lord of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Jeff Froh and wife, Marilyn, of Merrimack, Wis.; brother-in-law, Jim Froh and wife, Cindy, of Watertown, Wis.; sister-in-law, Jill Nadler and husband, Pat, of Lake Mills, Wis.; sister-in-law, Janet Runstrom and husband, Jon, of Sun Prairie, Wis.; sister-in-law, June Allen and husband, Cary, of Bedford, Texas; sister-in-law, Neney Froh of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Judy Moede and husband, Jerry, of West Bend, Wis.; brother-in-law, Pat Monahan of Whitewater, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mrs. Froh will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH of Gainesville, Texas, with the Rev. Adam Spore officiating. A reception for family and friends to celebrate Rochelle's life will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the LAKE KIOWA LODGE following the service.
