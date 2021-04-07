Fry, Francine Ann

REEDSBURG - Francine Ann Fry, 64, of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on April 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Oct. 28, 1956, in Illinois, the daughter to Sigmund and Grace (Andrews) Zuba. Fran will be remembered for her inspirational zest for life, "can do" attitude, and unwavering faith. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, chickens, her cats, quilting, and gardening. Fran tackled her fight with cancer with a level of optimism, determination, and grace that was nothing short of admirable. Fran left a big impression on so many people, and she will be missed by all that knew her.

Francine was preceded in death by her parents, Sigmund and Grace (Andrews) Zuba.

She is survived by her four children, Sarah Fry (Shawn Ruddy), Holly McMillin (Mitch), Katie Lands (Cecil Jr.), and Nickolas Fry (Caitlin); six grandchildren, Paige, Isaiah and Laila Ruddy, Victoria and Marshall Fry, and Alyssa Polanco (Luis and Autumn); as well as her four older siblings; and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of Agrace Hospice, specifically her favorite nurses, Kevin, Rosalie, and Cindy, and social worker, Chris. Words cannot express the gratitude we all feel for everything you have done for our family.