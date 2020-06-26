Fry, Penny

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - On Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home, Penny Fry, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 54 after an almost two-year battle with stage four lung cancer.

Penny was born on March 9, 1966, to Duane and Dorothy (Klingaman) Hisel. In 1985, she graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in Madison. She married Paul Fry on June 13, 1998 and together, they raised a daughter, Amber, and two sons, Andrew and Damian.Penny lived for her four grandchildren, was the kindest human on the planet and had an impact on everyone she met. She had a love for animals of all kinds, including horses and her beloved dog, Bucky, who loved her family for almost 14 years. She was known for being a wonderful, caring, and considerate pharmacy tech at Walmart, where she was there to help "her people" for 16 years.

Penny was preceded in death by her father, Walter (Duane) Hisel, and her brother, Dennis J. Hisel.

She is survived by her mother Dorothy (Klingaman) Faust, husband Paul Fry, brother Duane Alan Hisel, her three children, Amber (Brandon) Hageman, Andrew Hisel, and Damian Fry, four wonderful grandchildren, Owen, Everett and Lincoln Hageman, and Kaylee Hisel and sister Nancy Walsh. Penny is further survived by loving in-laws, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends she considers family.