Fry, Penny

PORTAGE—On Monday, June 22, 2020, at her home, Penny Fry, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 54 after an almost two-year battle with stage four lung cancer.
Penny was born on March 9, 1966, to Duane and Dorothy (Klingaman) Hisel. In 1985, she graduated from James Madison Memorial High School in Madison. She married Paul Fry on June 13, 1998 and together, they raised a daughter, Amber, and two sons, Andrew and Damian.Penny lived for her four grandchildren, was the kindest human on the planet and had an impact on everyone she met. She had a love for animals of all kinds, including horses and her beloved dog, Bucky, who loved her family for almost 14 years. She was known for being a wonderful, caring, and considerate pharmacy tech at Walmart, where she was there to help “her people” for 16 years.
Penny was preceded in death by her father, Walter (Duane) Hisel, and her brother, Dennis J. Hisel.
She is survived by her mother Dorothy (Klingaman) Faust, husband Paul Fry, brother Duane Alan Hisel, her three children, Amber (Brandon) Hageman, Andrew Hisel, and Damian Fry, four wonderful grandchildren, Owen, Everett and Lincoln Hageman, and Kaylee Hisel and sister Nancy Walsh. Penny is further survived by loving in-laws, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends she considers family.
The family would like to thank the exceptionally thoughtful team at Beard Chiropractic for their long-time care of Penny and her family, Doctors Toby Campbell and Kate Schuller and the team at the UW Carbone Center, and the wonderful Agrace Hospice team.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home at 430 W. Wisconsin Street, Portage, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Capacity for the visitation will be 50 people at a time. Masks will not be required, but available if requested.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)