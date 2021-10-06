Fry, William "Bill"

Bill was born April 19, 1949, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Wayne and Esther (Powell) Fry. On May 16, 1972, he married Sherri L. Jensen. They were happily married for 49 years. Bill had a passion for decorating inside and landscaping outside. Bill had ornaments and décor for every holiday and occasion. His displays went above and beyond. Bill was an extremely social person, always striking up conversations with anyone he encountered. He always tried his hardest to keep in contact with friends and family through social media. Bill was an adventure seeker. He loved to travel, go on vacations, rock out at concerts and go camping. Bill and Sherri loved to share their adventures with family, usually bringing a couple of nephews or nieces along for the journey. Bill was an incredibly hard worker. In his younger years, he drove his father's milk truck. He also worked many factory jobs, including Flambo Plastics. Bill was an avid participant of his church. He loved to decorate and update the church bulletins. Most of all, he cherished his wife and family.