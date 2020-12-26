Fuhrman, Charles W. "Chuck"

REEDSBURG - Charles W. "Chuck" Fuhrman, age 70, of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, Dec. 23, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 22, 1950, in Reedsburg, the son of Edgar "Eggs" and Doris (Greenwood) Fuhrman. Chuck was a 1968 graduate of Webb High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving during the Vietnam War. On Sept. 18, 1971, he was married to the former Pauline H. Fargen. Chuck worked at Wisconsin Dairies for thirty-three years until his retirement. He enjoyed collecting trains, antiques and coins. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, cooking, baking, coaching little league and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline; three children, Tara (Scott) Fuhrman-Schmirler, Trisha (Tom) Gardner and Craig Fuhrman, all of Reedsburg; seven grandchildren, Tanner, Joshua, Jeremiah, Leeland, Jackson, Vanessa and Natalie; two sisters, Donna Hahn of Loganville and Lynn Peterson of Reedsburg; one brother, Billy Fuhrman of Loganville; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry; and a good friend, Eugene Mihlbauer (E.P.).