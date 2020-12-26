Fuhrman, Charles W. "Chuck"

REEDSBURG - Charles W. "Chuck" Fuhrman, age 70, of Reedsburg, died peacefully on Wednesday evening, Dec. 23, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 22, 1950, in Reedsburg, the son of Edgar "Eggs" and Doris (Greenwood) Fuhrman. Chuck was a 1968 graduate of Webb High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving during the Vietnam War. On Sept. 18, 1971, he was married to the former Pauline H. Fargen. Chuck worked at Wisconsin Dairies for thirty-three years until his retirement. He enjoyed collecting trains, antiques and coins. He also enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, cooking, baking, coaching little league and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Pauline; three children, Tara (Scott) Fuhrman-Schmirler, Trisha (Tom) Gardner and Craig Fuhrman, all of Reedsburg; seven grandchildren, Tanner, Joshua, Jeremiah, Leeland, Jackson, Vanessa and Natalie; two sisters, Donna Hahn of Loganville and Lynn Peterson of Reedsburg; one brother, Billy Fuhrman of Loganville; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry; and a good friend, Eugene Mihlbauer (E.P.).
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Military honors will follow the service conducted by the Reedsburg Area Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the funeral home, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guidelines about face masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Fisher House Wisconsin would be appreciated.
Special thanks to SSM Health at Home Hospice staff, the staff of the Veterans Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital for the care given Chuck and his family.
The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)