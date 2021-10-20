Fuller, Carol Diane

NORTH FREEDOM - Carol Diane Fuller, 71, of North Freedom, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Carol was born on Dec. 10, 1949. She married David Fuller on Sept. 21, 1968, in North Freedom. Carol loved watching the Packers and Badgers, making sure she wore her jerseys every game day.

Carol was a member of the North Freedom United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Eva Henke; brothers, Paul and Randy Henke; and brothers-in-law, Jim Burris and Carl Savage.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, David Fuller; sons, Tracy (Lisa Capps) Fuller and Jae (Terri) Fuller; daughter, Jeana (Tom Funk) Neumaier; grandchildren, Morgan (Kyle Economy) Fuller, Dillan Neumaier, Emma and Chandler Fuller, Tyler, and Trinity Sobojinski; and one great-granddaughter, Ellie Economy. She is further survived by sisters, Linda (Vern) Denzer and Peggy Savage; brother-in-law, Gary (Joyce) Fuller; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Gary) Nehring, Cheryl Burris, and Lisa Henke; special friend, Marilyn Horstman; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank St. Clare Meadows for providing care to Carol. She thought of many of the staff as family.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.