 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fuller, Carol Diane
0 entries

Fuller, Carol Diane

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH FREEDOM - Carol Diane Fuller, 71, of North Freedom, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Carol was born on Dec. 10, 1949. She married David Fuller on Sept. 21, 1968, in North Freedom. Carol loved watching the Packers and Badgers, making sure she wore her jerseys every game day.

Carol was a member of the North Freedom United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Eva Henke; brothers, Paul and Randy Henke; and brothers-in-law, Jim Burris and Carl Savage.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, David Fuller; sons, Tracy (Lisa Capps) Fuller and Jae (Terri) Fuller; daughter, Jeana (Tom Funk) Neumaier; grandchildren, Morgan (Kyle Economy) Fuller, Dillan Neumaier, Emma and Chandler Fuller, Tyler, and Trinity Sobojinski; and one great-granddaughter, Ellie Economy. She is further survived by sisters, Linda (Vern) Denzer and Peggy Savage; brother-in-law, Gary (Joyce) Fuller; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Gary) Nehring, Cheryl Burris, and Lisa Henke; special friend, Marilyn Horstman; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank St. Clare Meadows for providing care to Carol. She thought of many of the staff as family.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Fuller, Carol Diane

Carol Diane Fuller

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News