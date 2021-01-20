Fuller, Charles "Chuck"

NEW LISBON - Charles "Chuck" Fuller, age 52, of New Lisbon, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, Madison, Wis.

A private family gathering will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station, Wis., from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a celebration of life memorial gathering for family and friends beginning at 3 p.m.

Charles was born July 1, 1968, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Lloyd and Phillis (Clark) Fuller. "Chuck, Chuckie, Charlie, Uncle Chunkie, Cavey, Caveman".... all beloved names from those that knew him.

He was an exceptionally hard worker and worked his entire life in construction. A stubborn old soul that loved and protected his family and friends with his whole heart, Chuck also loved fishing, hunting and shooting pool.

Chuck is survived by his parents, Lloyd (Patsy) Fuller and Phillis Fuller; brothers, Irvin (Amy), Heath (Leslie) and Adam Fuller; sister, Teresa Rhue; nephew, Justin Fuller; nieces, Caitlin Rhue, Ashleigh Ceslok and Erin Fuller; girlfriend, Sandra Miller; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by a dear friend, Scott Churchill.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Friends & Family Cancer Foundation at P.O. Box 8, Mauston, WI 53948.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

