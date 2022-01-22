Fuller, Darby R.

OXFORD – Darby R. Fuller, age 45, of Oxford, was greeted in heavenly peace on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis. As in life, Darby was always a giving person. She had requested her organs and tissue be donated to deserving individuals.

Darby was born on Dec. 29, 1976, in Rio, Wis., the daughter of Dennis and Susan (Doherty) Fuller. She graduated from Rio High School in 1996. Darby worked for TLC Learning Center in Lodi, for 23 years. She was a very loving and caring person. Darby liked animals especially her horses, Oliver and Squealer, and her dogs, Belle, Cactus and Ruby.

She is survived by her mother, Susie Fuller, Oxford; her sister, Dannon (Scott) Milton, Packwaukee; nieces, Madeline and Marren Milton; her aunts and uncles, Kathy and Rich Leach, Gene and Gerry Doherty, Barb Doherty, Darrell and Bonnie Fuller, Doug and Jackie Fuller, Duane and Donna Fuller, Edie Gehin and Jean Doherty; many other relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis; her grandparents, Ellen and James Doherty, Thelma and Wayne Fuller; and her uncles, Steve and Jim Doherty.