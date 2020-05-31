Fuller, Elizabeth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON—Elizabeth Fuller, age 81 of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

She was born in Jump River, WI in 1938, the oldest of 7 children. She spent her early childhood on her grandparents’ farm in Leipsic. From there, the family moved to Roller Avenue in Beaver Dam where she attended St. Peter’s Catholic School.

She married the love of her life, and her high school sweetheart, Richard Kleindl. Years after his passing, she married Keith Fuller. Upon their divorce in 1975, she moved the family to Madison.

For a while, she enjoyed a career as a licensed real estate agent before moving on to the UW Hospital systems as a Unit Clerk. After a short retirement and some time in CA and TN, she returned to Madison and then worked at Dean Healthcare until retiring in 2009.

She loved being a Grandma more than anything, to all of her 14 grandchildren. This next generation kept her busy: school concerts, sleepovers and going out for pancakes, water ski practice, baseball, football and hockey games. Christmas was her favorite holiday and shopping for the little ones became her year-round sport. She enjoyed taking them on road trips back to Beaver Dam to visit family and friends or just wandering the countryside in Gypsy fashion.