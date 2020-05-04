Fuller, Kenneth L.
BEAVER DAM - Kenneth L. Fuller, age 82, of Beaver Dam, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Juneau.

Private services were held. Burial was at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton, Dodge County, Wis.

Kenneth was born on Aug. 23, 1937, in Des Moines, Iowa, to the late Alfred and Grenlyn (Chapman) Fuller. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia, in 1996 and also by his second wife, Elaine, in 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Keith.

Survivors include his sister, Loretta (Ervin) Karl of Beaver Dam; his son, Jerome (Janet) Frye of Beaver Dam; five step-children; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.

