Fulmer, Kathleen M.
0 entries

Fulmer, Kathleen M.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ENDEAVOR – Kathleen M. Fulmer, age 70, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home in Endeavor.

Kathy was born on Nov. 4, 1949 in Portage, the daughter of James and L. Elizabeth “Liz” (Smith) Lane. She had worked for the Department of Labor, State of Wisconsin in Madison.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Fulmer, of Endeavor; her children, Tammy (Bill) Wagner-Majewski, and Kisha Radtke (Chris Kukla); her stepsons, Gary (Tia) Fulmer II and Sean (Christine) Fulmer; thirteen grandchildren; her brother, Jim Lane; nieces, nephews, other near relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her daughter, Broni Fulmer and her brothers, Bob and Bruce Lane.

As per Kathy's wishes, family graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Moundville Cemetery. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Fulmer, Kathleen

Kathleen Fulmer

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News