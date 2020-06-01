Fulmer, Kathleen M.

ENDEAVOR – Kathleen M. Fulmer, age 70, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her home in Endeavor.
Kathy was born on Nov. 4, 1949 in Portage, the daughter of James and L. Elizabeth “Liz” (Smith) Lane. She had worked for the Department of Labor, State of Wisconsin in Madison.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Fulmer, of Endeavor; her children, Tammy (Bill) Wagner-Majewski, and Kisha Radtke (Chris Kukla); her stepsons, Gary (Tia) Fulmer II and Sean (Christine) Fulmer; thirteen grandchildren; her brother, Jim Lane; nieces, nephews, other near relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her daughter, Broni Fulmer and her brothers, Bob and Bruce Lane.
As per Kathy's wishes, family graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Moundville Cemetery. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
