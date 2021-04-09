Funk, Edward Charles

Edward was born on April 8, 1936, in Portage, the son of Lester and Genevieve (Derr) Funk. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette. Ed had been a longtime bank executive at Bank of Poynette. After retiring from the bank, he worked in construction, his true passion. He served his country with the U.S. Army, and was an honorary fireman with the Poynette/Dekorra Fire Department. Ed was married to the former Diane MacLeish on Oct. 15, 1960. He was a member of the Poynette Curling Club, Knights of Columbus, and Portage Elks Lodge BPOE #675. Ed attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, was a member of the band, and was a longtime supporter of UW sports. Ed was a longtime ticket holder for both UW hockey and football. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, shooting pool, boating and snowmobiling. Ed played golf and was a member of the Hole In One Club.