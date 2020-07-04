Fuss, Marilyn Hoffman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARABOO—Marilyn Hoffman Fuss, age 72, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Marilyn lived a life full of adventures. While attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison she met Ronald Fuss. After a brief courtship, the two were married on Dec. 20, 1969, in St. Paul Catholic Church in Madison. Marilyn and Ron later moved to New Orleans, La. Marilyn frequently professed her love for the city and often said it was where her soul belonged. She always had a passion for the arts and earned a degree in Fine Arts from the University of New Orleans. The couple joined Trinity Episcopal Church and were active members of the congregation. The connections made at the church would change their lives forever.

Together they welcomed two beautiful children, Trinity and Sean, into their lives. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina forced Marilyn and her family back to Wisconsin. After living in Sauk City for several years, the Fuss family moved to Baraboo in 2014. Marilyn loved being in Baraboo and often said she felt as though it was her “rebirth.” She joined Trinity Episcopal Church-Baraboo, where she was a member of the choir. She forged many wonderful friendships, not only through the church, but also within the Baraboo arts community.