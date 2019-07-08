COLUMBUS/SUN PRAIRIE—G. Wentworth Smith, age 78, was called home Monday, July 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at OLIVET CONGREGATIONAL U.C.C. Rev. Ruth Bradshaw will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at church on Friday. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com. Memorials may be directed to Olivet Church or Agrace Hospice. A full obituary is pending.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
248 S. Ludington St., Columbus
920-623-5850
