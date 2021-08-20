Gaastra, William "Bill"

Bill was born on Feb. 9, 1940, in Manchester, Wis., a son of William and Bernice (Heinz) Gaastra. He was united in marriage to Gertrude Homan on April 29, 1960, at First Reformed Church in Randolph. Bill farmed for over 30 years. He enjoyed wintering with his wife in Florida for many years, spending time with his family, and was always willing to help others. Bill was a member of the First Reformed Church of Randolph where he taught Sunday school and served as an elder and a deacon. He was also a member of the Gideons.