Gaastra, William "Bill"

RANDOLPH - William Louis Gaastra went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.
Bill was born on Feb. 9, 1940, in Manchester, Wis., a son of William and Bernice (Heinz) Gaastra. He was united in marriage to Gertrude Homan on April 29, 1960, at First Reformed Church in Randolph. Bill farmed for over 30 years. He enjoyed wintering with his wife in Florida for many years, spending time with his family, and was always willing to help others. Bill was a member of the First Reformed Church of Randolph where he taught Sunday school and served as an elder and a deacon. He was also a member of the Gideons.
Bill is survived by his wife, Gertrude of Randolph; three children, Wayne (Dixie) Gaastra of Cambria, Marla (Matt) Noordhof of Beaver Dam and Lyle (Kathy) Gaastra of Buffalo Grove, Ill.; six grandchildren, Bill (Laura) Gaastra, Andy (Jenna) Gaastra, Jessica (Brad) Krueger, Amanda Noordhof (fiancé, Brian), Joanne and Claire Gaastra; five great-grandchildren, Colin, Coty, Mason, Faye and Finn; three sisters, June Page of Markesan, Dorothy Holland of Pleasant Prairie and Clarice Hillstrom of Virginia; a sister-in-law, Frances Gaastra of Tennessee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Alan Gaastral; and three brothers-in-law, Warner Page, Eric Hillstrom and Stan Holland.
Visitation for Bill will be held on Sunday, Aug. 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, 406 South High St., Randolph, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Monday, Aug. 23, at church.
A funeral service for Bill will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in Bill's name.
The family would like to thank Randolph Health Services and Hillside Hospice for their compassionate care.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
