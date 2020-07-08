Gabriel Copus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LA VALLE - Gabriel Frank Lee Copus, the infant son of Alton Copus and Christine Fry, was born/passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center La Crosse, Wis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Saint Paul Catholic Church in New Lisbon, Wis. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Interment will be at the Saint Paul Catholic Cemetery, New Lisbon, Wis.

Gabriel is survived by his parents, Alton Copus and Christine Fry of La Valle, Wis.; Grandparents, Ann and David Stokes of New Lisbon, Wis, Suzie Davis and Bryan Jenders; brothers, Colton Fry, Jayden Copus; aunt, Peggy Stokes of New Lisbon, Wis.; uncles, Keith Stokes, David Stokes Jr., Theodore Stokes, of New Lisbon, Wis.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.