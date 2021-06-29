Gabryshak, Kelly

BEAVER DAM - Kelly I. Gabryshak, age 25, died unexpectedly at her home in Beaver Dam, Wis., on June 25, 2021, with her mother by her side.

Kelly Irene Gabryshak was born on Dec. 26, 1995, in Hartford, Wis., to Andrew and Sara (Whitmore) Gabryshak. She attended Saint Katherine Drexel Grade School in Beaver Dam and graduated from Waupun High School in Wisconsin in 2014. While in high school, she met Patrick "Pat" Krause from Beaver Dam, Wis. She enlisted in the U.S. Army Basic Training right after high school. While in the Army Basic Training, she and Pat became engaged. The long distance between both of them became harder to deal with so, after Basic Training was over, Kelly returned to Beaver Dam with Pat. In March 2016, Kelly gave birth to Lillian Louise "Lilly" Krause.

After Lilly was born, Kelly spend the next five years being a stay-at-home mom, working part-time at Jen-Ter in Fox Lake, along with helping at the Krause Farm. She was passionate about the great outdoors; it was important to her to involve her daughter in all God's many creatures. You could see Kelly hunting, fishing, saving all the stray animals she could get her hands on, and listening to country music. All of these things were taught to Kelly from her father, Andrew "Andy," as well as her grandmother, Irene "June" Whitmore, at a young age.