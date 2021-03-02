Gaddas, Stephanie

BARABOO - Stephanie Gaddas, age 68, passed peacefully to her final reward on Monday, March 1, 2021, at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo, after suffering a recent stroke. Stephanie was born on March 4, 1952, to John and Barbara Sprecher, at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. Stephanie was a lifelong Baraboo resident, graduating from Baraboo High School in 1970. She attended UW-Whitewater. In 1973, she was united in marriage to Steve McMahon, and their family grew with the arrival of two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Stacy. They later divorced, and Stephanie met and married John Gaddas in 1997.

Stephanie's entire career experience of over 40 years was spent in the banking industry. She worked at several local institutions including Baraboo National Bank, Wells Fargo and Summit Credit Union. Stephanie touched many people's lives through her work, helping them with their financial planning. Her family was particularly moved to hear from a nurse they encountered during Steph's final care that her daughter chose a career in banking specifically because of her interactions with Stephanie early in her life. This is a notable tribute to Stephanie's ability to connect with her customers and her desire to help others.