Gage, Celeone E.

WAUKESHA—We love you Mom, and know that you wished to go gentle into that good night, to simply fade away. You went gentle into the good night and you will NOT fade away, not in our houses. In our houses stories will be told of you and songs will be sung of you!

Celeone’s story started on the family farm where she loved to work outside helping with chores, tending the animals and riding her horse Prince bareback and standing up. In one adventure she walked on a barrel down the hill to the barn to do the chores. She worked on the muck farm, a vegetable farm, in the summer during high school to fund her trip to Milwaukee to attend Mt. Sinai nursing school.

Over the course of her nursing career Celeone was an evening supervisor of nursing at Columbia Hospital and worked at facilities in three different states, WI, WY, and CO. She was a compassionate nurse caring for the patients’ wellbeing along with the nursing teams she was part of. She was proud of her nursing career and was a caregiver all of her life.