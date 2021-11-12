 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gage, Celeone E.
0 entries

Gage, Celeone E.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAUKESHA - Celeone E. Gage, 86, of Waukesha, originally of Endeavor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc with her family by her side.

A celebration of Celeone's life will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at MOUNDVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, W5501 County Road O, Endeavor, WI 53930.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your local animal shelter or to the family, who is planting a Colorado blue spruce in Celeone's memory.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.

Gage, Celeone E.

Celeone E. Gage

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News