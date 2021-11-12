Gage, Celeone E.

WAUKESHA - Celeone E. Gage, 86, of Waukesha, originally of Endeavor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc with her family by her side.

A celebration of Celeone's life will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, at MOUNDVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, W5501 County Road O, Endeavor, WI 53930.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to your local animal shelter or to the family, who is planting a Colorado blue spruce in Celeone's memory.

Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.