HORICON - Gail M. Strohbusch, age 57, of Horicon passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Gail was born the daughter of Michael Bath on Feb. 19, 1962. Gail was raised by her father, Michael and his wife, Mary. She was a 1980 graduate of Beaver Dam High School. Gail was then united in marriage to Donald Strohbusch on July 23, 1982, in Horicon. She continued her schooling and went on to serve and take care of others as an LPN. She had worked for 20-plus years at Columbus Care Center and then went on to work 10-plus years for Dodge Correctional until her health declined. In her spare time, Gail loved going on gaming trips as well as playing casino games online. She loved to travel with her husband to see her children and her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered as a remarkable and strong woman with a quick wit who couldn’t be held down and was always the bigger person.
Gail is survived by her husband, Donnie of Horicon. Her children, Angela (Charlie) Roze of Green Bay, Leah (fiancé, Sam Hinz) Strohbusch of Horicon, Shawn Strohbusch of Pierre, S.D.; her special son-in-law, Nathan Lyman of Horicon. Her grandchildren, Justin, Shaun, Andrea Lyman and Ben Roze. Her siblings, Michael (Sue) Bath of La., Jim Bath of N.C., Jeff Bath of Baltimore, Md., Michelle Munday of Taylorsville, N.C., Barb Farley of Franford, Del., Dawn (Don) Strahota of Beaver Dam, and Scott (Holly) Bath of Taylorsville, N.C. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandmother, Isabelle Guthrie.
You have free articles remaining.
Private family services were held.
Memorials may be made in memory of Gail to: Heritage for the Blind, The Diabetes Association, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
*The pain is finally over… you were welcomed into the nonjudgmental arms of the afterlife.
Koepsell Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)