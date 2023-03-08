March 3, 1961—Feb. 25, 2023

CHESTER, MT—Gail Marie (Greenwood) Donner, 61, passed away on February 25, 2023 at her home in Chester, MT.

Gail was born March 3, 1961, the youngest of seven children, in Bozeman, MT to Madonna “Donna” Marie Schell and Russell Q. Greenwood. In 1962, Donna and the children moved back to Wisconsin to be near family. Gail attended school in Baraboo, WI, making friends wherever she went.

In 1981, Gail gave birth to a daughter, Alicia Marie, and then married John Rindfleisch on January 21, 1984. Together, they had two more children, Matthew John in 1984 and Casey Lee in 1986. Gail and John divorced in 1992, and in 1993 Gail moved back to Montana.

In October 1998, she met Douglas Raymond Donner. They married in Havre, MT on December 7, 2001. In 2004, Doug and Gail moved to Delavan, WI to be close to family. Gail went to work for her brother, George, at Greenie’s Clubhouse for the next nearly two decades. She loved serving people, and her customers became her family. She made decadent desserts and was known as “the pie lady”.

In October 2021, Doug and Gail returned to Montana once again to make their home. Near the end of Gail’s life, it brought her great joy to oversee her vegetable garden and host Sunday family dinners at their home.

Gail was preceded in death by her mother and father; sisters: Linda Lou DeGarmo and Connie Kay Schulte; and brother, Rodney Lee Greenwood.

Gail is survived by her husband, Douglas Donner; children: Alicia Greenwood-Riggin (Brent), Matthew Rindfleisch (Haylee), and Casey Rindfleisch (Shannon); brothers: Gary Greenwood (Maggie), Roy Greenwood (Mary Ann), and George Greenwood; granddaughters: Patience Malley, Savannah Riggin, Mercedes Riggin, Whitlee Rindfleisch; grandson, Garrison Riggin; nephews: Anthony Bonham, Andrew Bonham, Benjamin Greenwood (Jennifer), Nicholas Greenwood (Corryn); nieces: Angelia Bonham and Katherine Greenwood (David); and many other friends, co-workers and extended family.

Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com.