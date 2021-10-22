Galarza, Deborah Inez

BEAVER DAM - Deborah Inez Galarza, age 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center. She was born on Aug. 30, 1956, in Joliet, Ill., the daughter of Lavonn (Smith) Galarza.

Deborah graduated from Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox, Ill., in 1974. She worked as a consultant for Pet Therapy USA, and as an independent barista for Java Momma over the past two years.

Deborah was a free-spirited woman who lived life on her own terms. She loved experiencing new adventures, spending time with family, traveling, going to flea markets and making crafts. She was an animal lover who especially adored her two cats, Bella and Toki.

Deborah is survived by her son, Stephen Galarza; sister, Ruth Peterson; and brother, Joe Galarza. She was preceded in death and will be reunited with mother, Lavonn Galarza; step-father, Joseph Galarza; and brother, Jamie Galarza.

