 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Galarza, Deborah Inez
0 entries

Galarza, Deborah Inez

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Deborah Inez Galarza, age 65, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center. She was born on Aug. 30, 1956, in Joliet, Ill., the daughter of Lavonn (Smith) Galarza.

Deborah graduated from Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox, Ill., in 1974. She worked as a consultant for Pet Therapy USA, and as an independent barista for Java Momma over the past two years.

Deborah was a free-spirited woman who lived life on her own terms. She loved experiencing new adventures, spending time with family, traveling, going to flea markets and making crafts. She was an animal lover who especially adored her two cats, Bella and Toki.

Deborah is survived by her son, Stephen Galarza; sister, Ruth Peterson; and brother, Joe Galarza. She was preceded in death and will be reunited with mother, Lavonn Galarza; step-father, Joseph Galarza; and brother, Jamie Galarza.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Galarza, Deborah Inez

Deborah Inez Galarza

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News